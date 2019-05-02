NY Times Bestselling Author – “The Valedictorian of Being Dead”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next week is Children's Mental Health Awareness week and this year's focus is suicide prevention. NY Times bestselling author Heather Armstrong was the number three patient in a clinical trial to cure treatment-resistant suicidal depression. She wrote a memoir about her extraordinary experience, called "The Valedictorian of Being Dead, The True Story of Dying Ten Times to Live". She'll be discussing her book and signing copies at The Tattered Cover on Colfax tonight, May 2nd, at 7pm.