Man dies at hospital following Aurora stabbing

AURORA, Colo. — A man died following a stabbing in Aurora Sunday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to the 14800 block of East Kentucky Drive about 7 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

“All involved parties have been identified, and no one is in custody at this time. This was an isolated incident, and we are not looking for any suspects. No further information is known at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing,” APD said via its blog on Sunday night.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Blake Allen Flanders. He was stabbed in the chest at his home.

Flanders’ death is classified as a homicide.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Agent Jamie Krieger: 303-739-6113. Tips can also be made anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.