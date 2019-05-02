× Jeffco Fair & Festival – 8/9-8/11

What: Jeffco Fair

When: Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th

Where: Jeffco Fairgrounds (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to again be a part of this year’s Jeffco Fair. Grab your family and friends and come out for one of Colorado’s great county fairs!

The Jeffco Fair is Jefferson County’s biggest celebration of the summer happening August 9 – 11. Mark your calendars now to join the celebration this summer at the fourth annual Jeffco Fair & Festival! Fairgoers can expect fun for all ages including food, amusements, concerts, rodeo and much more during this fun-filled weekend.

For more information, click here.