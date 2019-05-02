× ‘If you feel different, you drive different:’ New campaign aims to prevent drugged driving

DENVER — The iconic national campaigns “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk” and “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” are no more.

The Ad Council has a brand new campaign “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different”, hoping we change the way we perceive impaired driving.

In a recent seven year span there was a 48% increase in drivers who tested positive for cannabis.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration partnered with the Ad Council for the new public service announcements that you will soon see on a device near you.

Colorado launched the campaign in October to take aim at how drug-impaired crashes are on the rise in the state and nationally.

Last July, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office had volunteers consume alcohol and marijuana, then got behind a wheel to see the effects. The results showed that drivers that used marijuana were slow to respond.

You can watch the full national campaign in the YouTube video below.