Gun rights group, Republicans plan lawsuit over 'red flag' law

DENVER — Republican lawmakers and a gun rights group are filing a lawsuit to block a “red flag” law allowing courts to order firearms taken away from people who pose a danger, arguing House Democrats violated a section of the state constitution governing the legislative process.

Opponents of the measure announced their plans Thursday.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed the measure in April. The law places the burden of proof on a gun owner to get firearms back by showing that he or she no longer poses a risk.

The lawsuit’s backers said it focuses on Democrats’ refusal to read the bill’s entire text during floor debate. A spokesman for House Democrats did not immediately respond to a message.

The measure is Colorado’s most significant gun legislation since 2013.

Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, sent the following statement from its litigation director, Hannah Shearer:

“Legislators in Colorado showed leadership by passing a law that will make communities safer. Now, an extremist group that doesn’t speak for the majority of Coloradans wants to slow down progress by asking a court to delay or undo the state’s lifesaving efforts. Any baseless arguments they peddle today can’t obscure the truth that this is a constitutional law passed with broad support. We will gladly stand with state leaders to support giving families and law enforcement officials the tools they need to prevent people at risk of harming themselves or others from accessing a gun. If the challengers want to stand against taking responsible steps to keep guns out of the hands of people who are experiencing a crisis, not only will their arguments not carry water in court, they will find themselves on the wrong side of history as these laws continue to save lives.”