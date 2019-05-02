× Fog gives way to sunshine and warmer temps today

Temps start to climb over the next few days as high pressure builds back in.

We’ll hit 61 today in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. We start foggy then turn sunny at Lunch followed by a 10-20% chance of afternoon showers/t-storms. The chance is highest over the Eastern Plains.

The Mountains start partly cloudy then turn sunny. Highs 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Sunshine on Friday state-wide. Front Range highs near 70. Mountain highs 50s and 60s.

Sunshine on Saturday state-wide. Front Range highs in the low 70s. Mountain highs 50s and 60s.

Sunday starts sunny then turns partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

We have a colder storm system moving in Tuesday-Thursday of next week. Highs could drop into the 40s and 50s. Rain chances (even mixing with snow) go up.

