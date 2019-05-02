Dry, warm days ahead; rain returns next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We are getting a break from the soggy spring showers for several days before rain returns again. There may be a brief shower in metro Denver very early Thursday evening. There is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms east of the city on the Plains until about midnight.

Friday is looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures warming into the upper 60s to low 70s. We will be in the warm 70s from Saturday through Monday with just some afternoon clouds each day.

Skies will turn cloudy again starting on Tuesday and lasting through the end of next week as rain showers are possible each day. Temperatures will be cooling back into the 50s through that same period.

Also, while it looks to be rain on the Plains, the Colorado mountains will get even more snow starting late Monday and continuing on and off through Friday. Accumulation could easily be another foot of snow or more. Accumulating snow is also possible in the foothills west of Denver and could be as low in elevation as 6,000 feet.

