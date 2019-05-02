× Douglas County Fair – 8/1-8/4

What: Douglas County Fair

When: Thursday, August 1st through Sunday, August 4th

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are thrilled to again be a part of this year’s Douglas County Fair. Get your summertime fair six in at one of the best county fairs Colorado has to offer.

The Douglas County Fair promises to be a memorable outing for kids and adults of all ages. Come out to enjoy food, amusements, rodeo, vendors, a concert and much more at this annual fair. Concert Headliner for this year’s fair is country star Gary Allen os be sure to get tickets while they last! Join thousands of people as they migrate to the beautiful Douglas County Fairgrounds for this cant-miss event.

