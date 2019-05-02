× Colorado House approves renaming part of C-470 after teacher killed at Columbine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution to rename part of C-470 after Columbine teacher Dave Sanders.

Sanders was killed in the Columbine tragedy 20 years ago. He is credited with saving hundreds of students that day.

Now, with Gov. Jared Polis’ approval, a 7-mile stretch of C-470 from West Bowles Avenue to South Platte Canyon Road will be called “The Dave Sanders Memorial Highway.”

“I’m still trying to let it all sink in, but what a tremendously amazing tribute to my dad. I mean, a highway… my dad has a highway,” said Sanders’ daughter, Angela.

She also said he wouldn’t want the recognition. She said he would say that “It was all too much. He would be completely overwhelmed and say, ‘I don’t need this, I don’t want this.’ Because he was there for everybody, he didn’t need to be recognized or celebrated or any of that.”

But the overwhelming support from the community shows Sanders deserves the recognition. His legacy will live on and generations to come will learn about his heroic actions.

“I just thought this is considered our Littleton community and it’s a big, giant permanent hug from Dad, or Dave, or however you knew him,” Angela said.

Patrick Neville, a Columbine survivor and one of Dave Sanders’ students, introduced the resolution earlier this week. It was co-sponsored by Tom Sullivan, who lost his son in the Aurora theater shooting.

“It’s a big deal for me. I was a Columbine student myself. I was there that day. Mr. Sanders was one of my teachers my freshman year, so this is one of those things. It’s a pretty unique position for me to help usher this through. I’m ecstatic we can put down our disagreements on policy to honor a great man,” Neville said.

The costs for renaming the highway have to be covered with private donations, so organizers have set up a GoFundMe account to help.