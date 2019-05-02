Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It`s an important topic mental health. Whether it`s an everyday stress or a mental health disorder it can negatively affect their overall health. Every year in May, a spotlight shines on Children`s Mental Health awareness. This year the focus is suicide prevention. To listen to the 'Breaking Through' podcast CLICK HERE.

For more information about Colorado Crisis Services you can call them at 844-493-talk. You can also text the word 'talk' to 38255. And you can find them online at ColoradoCrisisServices.org.