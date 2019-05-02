× Cheyenne Frontier Days – 7/19-7/28

What: Cheyenne Frontier Days

When: Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 28th

Where: Cheyenne Frontier Days Fairgrounds (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are fired up to again partner with our friends north of the state line at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Join us and thousands of other as we celebrate the old frontier traditions at “the daddy of ’em all”!

Cheyenne Frontier Days is the highlight of the summer to thousands across Colorado and for good reason. This ten-day party offers a perfect blend of history and fun for people of all ages! Enjoy historic demos and displays at the Old West Museum and then take a short walk over to the fairgrounds to shop, eat, play and shop on the fairgrounds. Stick around to take in the worlds largest outdoor rodeo as the nations top cowboys and cowgirls compete in a variety of rodeo events. As the sun sets, the party is just getting started! There is no better way to cap off your CFD experience than to put on the boots and get your party on at one of the headline concerts! Headliners include:

Lady Antebellum – 7/19

Rascal Flatts – 7/20

Josh Turner – 7/21

Miranda Lambert – 7/24

Post Malone – 7/25

Keith Urban – 7/26

Tim McGraw – 7/27

For more information, click here.