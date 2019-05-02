× CDOT rolls out feature that will send fun auto-replies when phone is in ‘do not disturb while driving’ mode

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is making fun auto replies for when you put your phone on “do not disturb” when you’re driving.

According to an annual mail survey by CDOT, more than 90 percent of drivers reported driving distracted in the past week and many drivers are unaware of existing tools on their phones to prevent it.

As part of its Get Turned On campaign, CDOT wants drivers to turn on their phone’s Do Not Disturb While Driving mode to prevent texts from coming through.

Once you sign up on CDOT’s website and turn on the mode, when you get a text message – the sender will get a fun automated reply.

Here are a few examples:

• For the outdoor adventurer: The mountains are calling… but I can’t answer right now bc I’m driving. I’ll reply when I’m off the road!

• For the mindful yogi: Namaste off my phone so I can drive without distractions. I’ll reply when I’m off the road!

• For the ski bum: I get sendy on the slopes, but not on the road. I’ll hit you up before I hit the lift!