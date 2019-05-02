Burglars target patrons at hot springs in Steamboat Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Police in Steamboat Springs are on the lookout for two burglars who targeted members of the Old Town Hot Springs.

According to police, the suspects utilized a day pass at the hot springs and gained access to the hot springs’ locker room.

Investigators with the Steamboat Springs Police Department believe the two suspects are David Lee Spears, 42, and Tasha Lynn Stapleton, 29.

Police believe Spears and Stapleton live in the Denver-metro area.

"We’re going to do everything we can to make sure these people are caught so they don’t do it to anyone else,” said Shannon Lukens, who was attending a Zumba class at the Old Town Hot Springs when the burglars attacked.

The thieves stole keys from unlocked lockers at the hot springs and used them to gain access to several vehicles.

Anyone with information about Spears or Stapleton is asked to call Steamboat Springs Police at 970-879-1144.