× Arapahoe High School community packs meeting to discuss school’s leadership

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – Parents, students, teachers and more packed Arapahoe High School Thursday night to talk about the school’s leadership.

Principal Natalie Pramenko has been criticized by some for how she has handled the arrests of two teachers who are accused of assault, student suicides and the murder of a student on campus in 2013.

The Littleton School Board called the meeting in response to a push from the community group, Arapahoe High School Community Coalition, and its attorney Jessica Peck.

According to the group, more than 1,200 people responded to a survey on its website and 73 percent support changes in leadership at AHS.

FOX31 reached out to Littleton Public Schools and asked to interview Pramenko, but did not receive a response.

The school board said it would not comment on the survey or public comments at the meeting.

This story will be updated following Thursday night’s meeting.