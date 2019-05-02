× Arapahoe County deputies searching for 15-year-old with developmental disabilities

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy from Aurora who was last seen in Centennial.

Alexander Jenson has developmental disabilities and functions like a 5- or 6-year-old.

He was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Thursday running out of an after-school program at Koelbel Library at East Orchard Road and South Holly Street. He is believed to have headed west on Orchard.

Jenson is on foot, cannot drive and does not have any money.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing red shoes, maroon pants and a red or black shirt.

The sheriff’s office is asking people in the area to search their property for Jenson. They recommended searching in sheds, outbuildings and unlocked vehicles.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at: 303-795-4711.