× Affordable Arts Festival – 8/25

What: Affordable Arts Festival

When: Sunday, August 25th – 9a to 3p

Where: Arapahoe Community College (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are thrilled to again support this year’s Affordable Arts Festival. Join in on the fun and browse hundreds of pieces of art, all for under $100!

Every year in August over 160 artists from around the country come to Colorado to offer art patrons the unique opportunity to buy fine art for $100 or less. The response to the festival has catapulted it into the fastest growing show in Colorado and to being a Nationally top 20 ranked show out of over 600 festivals in the country (ArtFair Sourcebook rankings) and we are the best place to find affordable arts in Denver! Plus we make it fun for the patrons. Just in case saving hundreds if not thousands of dollars wasn’t enough fun, we have live music for the throngs of art lovers who show up hours before we open the gates, swag bags filled with goodies for the first 200 people in line, a coffee cart while you wait and when you buy too much art to carry to your vehicle, we have a team of golf cart drivers waiting at the exit to whisk you to your car.

Tickets $11 online or $10 at the gate.

Plenty of free parking

RTD & Lightrail stop nearby

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.