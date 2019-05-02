Local 71-year-old Vietnam War veteran seeks U.S. citizenship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Werner Trei is accustomed to being on a man on a mission.

This time around, the decorated Vietnam War veteran is on a mission to gain U.S. citizenship.

The 71-year-old says his family moved from Germany to Lincoln, Nebraska, when he was just 2 years old.

He has qualified for green-card status over the years, and was under the impression that once he served in the Army, he would gain citizenship.

It has never happened.

Now. Trei has brain cancer and is in hospice care. His caregivers at The Peaks Care Center in Longmont are reaching out to Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Cory Gardner to help him finally become a citizen.