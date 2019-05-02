× 3 staff members accused of bringing illicit drugs into youth center where riot broke out

GOLDEN, Colo. — Three staff members have been placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of bringing illicit drugs to Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden where a riot broke out on Wednesday night.

A Colorado Department of Human Services spokesman said Thursday that the Division of Youth Services received an allegation about the three staff members.

Following standard procedure, the three were placed on leave while officials investigated the allegations.

The Golden Police Department continues to investigate the riot that broke out just before 6 p.m.

On Thursday, police said eight juveniles were involved in the riot, four of whom suffered minor injuries. Police believe two juveniles instigated the riot.

Officials said 19 staff members were involved with 10 of them being injured. Six suffered minor injuries and four were taken to a hospital, but the injuries were not serious.

Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office investigated late into Wednesday night.

More interviews with staff members will be conducted and investigators will watch hours of surveillance footage to determine what happened.

Officials said the two who are believed to have instigated the riot are not cooperating in the investigation.