17-year-old girl with autism missing since Monday after leaving Englewood home

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 17-year-old girl with autism has been reported missing after leaving a friend’s house on Monday and not being seen since, the Englewood Police Department said Thursday.

Trinity Ann Pauley does not have her medication with her. The girl lives in Denver and police did not say where in Englewood she was last seen.

The girl was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and tennis shoes. She also might have a pink or orange backpack with her.

Anyone who knows about the girl’s whereabouts or sees her is asked to call local law enforcement or Englewood police at 303-762-2438.