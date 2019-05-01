Woman in custody after walking onto DIA tarmac

Posted 6:45 pm, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:13PM, May 1, 2019

DENVER — A 24-year-old woman was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after allegedly walking onto the tarmac at Denver International Airport.

A DIA spokesperson said the woman managed to get outside near Concourse C.

The woman is believed to be a Southwest Airlines passenger. It is unknown whether she was on a departing or arriving flight.

The airport spokesperson said the woman was never a threat.

The Denver Police Department said that after being apprehended, the woman was placed on a psychiatric hold and will be evaluated by medical personnel.

It is currently unknown what charges she may face.

