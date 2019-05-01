Wet this morning and again this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rain/snow is possible this morning and again this evening across the Front Range. Fog is also likely early. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

The mountains have lingering rain/snow with another 1-3 inches of accumulation over the higher terrain. Highs 30s and 40s.

Drier air moves in on Thursday with sunshine taking over, highs in the 60s.

Sunshine on Friday and Saturday. Warmer in the 70s.

Partly cloudy on Sunday, 70s.

Morning sun and 20% chance of afternoon t-storms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.