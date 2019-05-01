Wet this morning and again this evening

DENVER -- Rain/snow is possible this morning and again this evening across the Front Range.  Fog is also likely early.  Highs in the 40s and 50s.

The mountains have lingering rain/snow with another 1-3 inches of accumulation over the higher terrain.  Highs 30s and 40s.

Drier air moves in on Thursday with sunshine taking over, highs in the 60s.

Sunshine on Friday and Saturday.  Warmer in the 70s.

Partly cloudy on Sunday, 70s.

Morning sun and 20% chance of afternoon t-storms on Monday and Tuesday.  Highs in the 70s.

Additional snow accumulation today. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

