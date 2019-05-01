× Suspicious package reported at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called out to Lutheran Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon on a report of a suspicious package, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Police responded to the hospital at 8300 W. 38th Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Hospital staff were clearing people out of the area.

Police asked people to avoid the area between West 38th and West 32nd avenues near Wadsworth Boulevard.

The hospital was placed on lockdown while police and the bomb squad investigated the package outside the building.