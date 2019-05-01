At least 11 staff members injured in riot at youth detention facility in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — At least 11 staff members were injured in a riot at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden Wednesday evening.

According to the Golden Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility about 6 p.m. on reports of a riot instigated by some inmates.

The incident occurred in a housing unit called Cedar Lodge, according to police. All other housing units at the center were put on lockdown.

“The incident involved approximately a dozen of the youth inmates and a similar number of staff members.  Two of the youth involved were injured.  About 11 staff members received minor injuries and two were transported to the hospital,” police said in a statement.

The inmate accused of starting the riot is in custody and has been separated from the other inmates.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say the situation is now under control.

