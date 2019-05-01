Soggy start to May; drier and warmer weather on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wednesday was another chilly and gloomy day on the Front Range with on-and-off rain showers and temperatures in the 40s. Warmer and drier weather will settle in for the rest of the week.

Thursday's high temperatures will climb into the low 60s. The morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog, making way to partly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

Dry conditions are expected on the Front Range Friday through Monday. Temperatures will hit the 70s again just in time for the weekend.

A wet and unsettled pattern will move in during the middle of next week, bringing rain chances each day along with cooler temperatures.

