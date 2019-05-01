Shelter-in-place order lifted for armed, barricaded person in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order was lifted after about 90 minutes on Wednesday afternoon for an armed and barricaded person, the Aurora Police Department said.

Residents in the area of the 1400 block of Moline Street, near East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, were told to shelter in place at 12:30 p.m. until further notice.

The order was lifted just after 2 p.m.

Police said no one is in custody and no other information is available as the investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no danger to the public.