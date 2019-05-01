× Row House

DENVER – A lot of people out there are training for all the summer 5K’s, triathlons and marathons, but running every day can wear on the body. You can still train for those events with low impact workouts that really challenge the heart rate.

The Row House has long been recognized by the rowing company as one of the most effective forms of fully body exercise, rowing is a highly effective, low-impact workout that engages 85% of the body’s muscle.

The Row House is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Joana’s run for their Women of the Year on Monday May 6th at 10am. Register at the http://www.therowhouse.com and select the Highlands Ranch locations or call 720-924-7970.