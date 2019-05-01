× Rapids fire coach Anthony Hudson 9 games into second season

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Rapids fired coach Anthony Hudson just nine games into his second season, the team announced Wednesday.

Hudson was hired in November 2017 but was only 8-26-9 with the club, the second-worst mark in Major League Soccer over that time.

The Rapids lost, 1-0, in Atlanta on Saturday to fall to 0-7-2 this season.

“We appreciate Anthony’s commitment to the Rapids organization during his time with the club,” Rapids executive vice president and general manager Padraig Smith said.

“This is a pivotal period in the development of our team and it’s in the club’s best interest to make a change now. We still have a lot of season left and we look forward to getting back on track.”

Former Rapids player Conor Casey will serve as interim coach while the team looks for a permanent replacement.

Casey joined the Rapids coaching staff in January 2017 after a seven-year playing career with Colorado that included winning the MLS Cup in 2010.

Hudson was the eighth full-time Rapids coach.