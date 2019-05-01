Rapids fire coach Anthony Hudson 9 games into second season

Posted 11:21 am, May 1, 2019, by

Anthony Hudson

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Rapids fired coach Anthony Hudson just nine games into his second season, the team announced Wednesday.

Hudson was hired in November 2017 but was only 8-26-9 with the club, the second-worst mark in Major League Soccer over that time.

The Rapids lost, 1-0, in Atlanta on Saturday to fall to 0-7-2 this season.

“We appreciate Anthony’s commitment to the Rapids organization during his time with the club,” Rapids executive vice president and general manager Padraig Smith said.

“This is a pivotal period in the development of our team and it’s in the club’s best interest to make a change now. We still have a lot of season left and we look forward to getting back on track.”

Former Rapids player Conor Casey will serve as interim coach while the team looks for a permanent replacement.

Casey joined the Rapids coaching staff in January 2017 after a seven-year playing career with Colorado that included winning the MLS Cup in 2010.

Hudson was the eighth full-time Rapids coach.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.