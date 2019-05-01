× Juvenile arrested in connection to recent lockouts at Broomfield High School

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the recent lockouts at Broomfield High School, the Broomfield Police Department said Wednesday.

The juvenile, whose name and age were not released, is alleged to have made threats against students and the school.

The threats led to a 30-minute lockout at Broomfield High School and Broomfield Heights Middle School on Tuesday afternoon and an early dismissal of students on Thursday.

School resource officers, detectives with Broomfield police and the Boulder Valley School District have been investigating the threats.

“The impact of these false threats are far reaching and extremely time consuming, diverting police resources from people who truly need our help while also disrupting the education of thousands of students,” police said in a statement. “The consequences are real.”