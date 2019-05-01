Centennial homeowners fight to have Comcast cables buried in back yards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Homeowners call it the backyard eyesore that just won't go away: Comcast cables strung across their properties, even though they don't even subscribe to cable television.

Al Belliston of Centennial says an orange cable appeared in his backyard about one month ago, running from a cable box across the fence to his next-door neighbor's house. He thought it was temporary until days became weeks and weeks turned into a month.

"I was steaming mad that day. It was ugly. It was right down the garden. If I wanted to do something in the dirt, I can't do it," Belliston said.

He says he called Comcast after several weeks of waiting, hoping crews would come remove or bury the cable. That didn't happen.

"After getting the runaround, I started threatening to cut it and as I'm saying that, they're acting like I'm committing a crime," Belliston said.

A few miles away, Bob Frelinger is dealing with his own bright orange cord.

"It's annoying to go in and out of the gate because it blocks me," he explained.

For Frelinger, it's week six and counting.

"The folks down the street are trying to sell their house and I'm sure that didn't do them any good," Frelinger said.

Both Frelinger and Belliston now know they're not alone.

Belliston started to vent about the cable on the social media app Nextdoor and the comments started pouring in.

"Someone said, 'I've had mine in my yard since last summer.' Someone else said there's water covering it in their driveway," he said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Comcast and the utility is promising to address the concerns.

However, Belliston argues it shouldn't take a TV station to make the cables go away.

"The thing that gets me the most upset is when people don't take action. They don't take accountability and they don't get you any answers," Belliston said.

In Belliston's case, the cables did end up getting buried before he contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers. However, he says it only happened after he contacted the city of Centennial, which made calls on his behalf.

Comcast does have utility easements to run cables through properties.

Officials with Comcast say the best way to report lines running through their property is by reporting it to @ComcastCares on Twitter or on its webiste.