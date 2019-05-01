Denver’s summer watering rules officially begin on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver's annual watering rules officially go into effect on Wednesday. These rules are a reminder of how close we all need to pay attention to the water our landscape needs given our crazy Colorado climate.

The rules run from May 1 to October 1.

So what are the city requirements?

Denver Water recommends watering during the cooler hours of the day - lawn watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

You should not water more than three days per week.

Keep an eye on your sprinkler systems, make sure there are no leaks, and do not allow water to pool in gutters, streets or alleys.

Don't irrigate while it is raining or during high winds.

If you see water waste or broken sprinklers, you can call 311 or contact Denver Water.