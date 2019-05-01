Denver’s summer watering rules officially begin on Wednesday

DENVER -- Denver's annual watering rules officially go into effect on Wednesday. These rules are a reminder of how close we all need to pay attention to the water our landscape needs given our crazy Colorado climate.
The rules run from May 1 to October 1.
So what are the city requirements?
- Denver Water recommends watering during the cooler hours of the day - lawn watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- You should not water more than three days per week.
- Keep an eye on your sprinkler systems, make sure there are no leaks, and do not allow water to pool in gutters, streets or alleys.
- Don't irrigate while it is raining or during high winds.
If you see water waste or broken sprinklers, you can call 311 or contact Denver Water.AlertMe