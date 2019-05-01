Denver’s East High wins 1st place in national Con-Law competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Students at Denver’s East High School have a lot to celebrate this week after their fellow classmates won top honors at a national Constitutional Law competition in the nation’s capital.

"Wherever we land, whether it’s 50th or 1st, it’s really exciting to see this many young people engaged,” explained Susan McHugh, one of Con-Law instructors.

The con-law class at East High is a favorite among students.

"It’s one of the only places in school where we can get into intense debates about government, about the constitution,” explained Sophie Goldberg, a junior in the class.

The students put their skills to work in Washington D.C. this week, competing against schools from every other state.

“There was just an ecstatic reaction form everyone,” Goldberg said when East High won 1st place for Colorado.

East High received a large plaque to mark the occasion.

This is the school’s 5th national win.