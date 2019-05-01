× Denver hit-and-run crash seriously injures pedestrian; driver sought

DENVER — A pedestrian was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of East Evans Avenue near Holly Street, police said.

Police said the driver, who was a woman, fled the scene in an early 2000s silver or tan sedan, was last seen headed west on East Evans Avenue. The vehicle most likely has front end damage.

According to police, the driver hit the pedestrian, got out to check on the victim, then drove away.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no update on the victim’s condition.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.