Colorado House approves bill that funds all-day kindergarten, sends it to Governor Polis’ desk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A bill that will fund all-day kindergarten across the state was approved by the Colorado House on Tuesday.

HB19-1262 was approved in the House with a bipartisan vote of 54-11. It now heads to the Gov. Jared Polis' desk for his signature and he has said he will sign it.

“Full-day kindergarten saves families money, frees up funding for over 5,000 free preschool slots, gives parents the option of going back to work sooner, and ensures that all children can get a strong start,” Polis said when the bill was introduced.

Currently, tuition payments are required for a child to spend all day at school. Some districts charge $300 or more a month.

“The research has been there for decades," said Dr. Lisa Roy with Denver Public Schools.

Dr. Roy states data shows kids who stay at school all day are better off.

“They’re more likely to read at grade level, graduate from high school and/or go to college," said Dr. Roy.