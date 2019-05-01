Ban on smoking, oversized strollers goes into effect at Disney parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Smoking areas at Disney’s theme and water parks in California and Florida went into effect Wednesday.

The company said in March that smoking also won’t be allowed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney in California starting Wednesday.

There will be smoking areas outside the parks and entertainment areas.

The smoking policy was part of several rules changes the company is making.

Loose or dry ice won’t be permitted for coolers or cooler bags, and Disney is now limiting stroller sizes to 31 inches wide and 52 inches long.

The company also said stroller wagons are no longer allowed.