4 Colorado locations among finalists for U.S. Space Command

BOULDER, Colo. -- According to a memo obtained by CNN, four Colorado locations are among the six finalists chosen to be the future home of the U.S. Space Command.

After dissolving in 2002, President Donald Trump directed the Space Command be re-instituted in December. It's seen by many as the stepping stone for Trump's controversial "Space Force" proposal, which would be a new branch of the military.

The six finalists are:

Buckley Air Force Base (Colorado)

Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base (Colorado)

Peterson Air Force Base (Colorado)

Shriever Air Force Base (Colorado)

Vandenberg Air Force Base (California)

Redstone Arsenal (Alabama)

"We already have a really talented and skilled workforce in space, both in the military, civil and commercial side," says Abby Benson, the director of aerospace ventures at the University of Colorado. "So, we're a great fit for any additional space assets to be located in Colorado."

Benson says Colorado is well poised if chosen.

"We have aerospace-impacted businesses and universities and other entities all over the state. So, I think it's a 'rising tide lifts all boats' scenario; more assets in Colorado around aerospace benefit everybody that's working in the field."

Air Force officials will ultimately choose the final location.

An Air Force spokesperson declined to comment on when a decision will be made.