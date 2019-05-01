2019 MORE THAN PINK Walk – Register NOW for September 29th

Get your Pink T's, Tutus, Tennies, and join Susan G. Komen Colorado's inaugural "MORE THAN PINK" walk Sunday, September 29th at Auraria Campus.  Early-bird registration is $20 now through June 15th.

