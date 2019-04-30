Woman rescued after being stuck in narrow Utah slot canyon

A slot canyon in southern Utah. Credit: Getty Images

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities have rescued a woman who became wedged in a narrow slot canyon while hiking in southern Utah.

The Deseret News reports that Garfield County spokeswoman Denise Dastrup said Monday that the woman was part of a group from the Denver area that went hiking in the Sandthrax slot canyon Sunday near Boulder, Utah. Dastrup says the group wasn’t prepared for the difficult hike, which requires rappelling in some spots.

Search and rescue teams freed her from the canyon early Monday after a member of the group hiked out and called authorities late Sunday night.

Dastrup says the woman was taken by helicopter to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia and minor injuries.

The canyon is about 250 miles south of Salt Lake City.

