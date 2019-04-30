× Woman charged in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

DENVER — A suspect in a domestic violence-related shooting that left one person dead has been charged with murder.

The suspect, 21-year-old Paulette Joyce, was involved in a shooting that triggered a shelter-in-place warning at a building in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of West 28th Avenue, near Speer Boulevard and Bryant Street, which is just west of Interstate 25.

According to the arrest affidavit, Joyce is the ex-girlfriend of the victim.

The document states that the victim called 911 about 3:21 a.m. and told a dispatcher that Joyce was pointing a gun at her.

The victim continued to answer the dispatcher’s questions for about five minutes, at which point she stopped talking and there was screaming in the background.

When DPD officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The victim has not yet been identified.