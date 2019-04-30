Missing Adams County woman found safe

Posted 5:26 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19PM, April 30, 2019

Juanita Rae Randall. Credit: Adams County Sheriff's Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman missing out of Adams County has been found safe, according to her husband.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it was hoping the public could help deputies find Juanita Rae Randall, 64.

She was last seen at her home at 24700 E. 154th Ave. in unincorporated Adams County around noon on April 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randall got into a verbal argument with her husband and left the home in a 2014 bronze Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado plates: UQP489.

Juanita Rae Randall’s 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

North Metro Fire Rescue identified the woman’s husband as retired Captain Rich Randall.

About 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rich said his wife had been found safe at her sister’s home.

