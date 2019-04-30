Celebrity Lanes just added some bigger than life games in their arcade and a new Laser Tag to their already amazing line up of entertainment. Colorado's Best Host, Joana Canals took a visit with a group of expert teens to check it out. Celebrity Lanes has some amazing special offers right now. With the Summer Play Pass you play for only $9.99 per person from open to 5pm every day. Plus a $2.99 bowling shoe rental. The Unlimited Play Pass gets you all you can play bowling, arcade and laser tag. That's all day, every day for only $19.99 per person. Celebrity Lanes also has live music at the patio from Memorial to Labor Day weekend. For more information call 303-779-0155 or visit CelebrityLanes.comAlertMe
What’s new at Celebrity Lanes
