Von Miller will serve as ‘lifestyle correspondent’ for Kentucky Derby

Posted 10:24 am, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26AM, April 30, 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: NFL player Von Miller attends Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Broncos linebacker Von Miller will contribute to television coverage of the 145th Kentucky Derby this weekend, it was announced on Tuesday.

Miller will serve as a “lifestyle correspondent” from the site of the legendary race.

“As a fan of the Kentucky Derby, I am thrilled to be a part of NBC Sports’ coverage of this historic sporting event,” Miller said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I look forward to showcasing the excitement, fashion and enthusiasm at Churchill Downs.”

This isn’t the first time that the Broncos superstar has gone into the media world – he also contributed to pregame coverage for Super Bowl LIII earlier this year.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.