Trucker accused in I-70 wreck speaks out for first time through Facebook

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the driver accused of causing the fatal crash and fire on Interstate 70 in Lakewood last week, spoke out for the first time through Facebook.

His wife, Nailan Gonzales, posted on Facebook Monday night.

According to that post, Gonzales hasn’t gotten to visit her husband but did get to talk with him over the phone, when he asked her to pass along a message for him.

The post is in Spanish. Part of it translates to:

“God is with me. What they are doing to me is not just. But I never thought that I would have a world out there supporting me.”

A recent GoFundMe campaign raised more than $120,000 to bond Aguilera-Mederos out of jail and help his family with expenses.

“They are surprised, they are scary [sic], they are sad. They don’t know what else to do,” said Heidy Perez, who grew up with Aguilera-Mederos.

Perez is one of many who donated, and says she will continue to stand by Aguilera-Mederos.

“I know Rogel is sad about it because I know that wasn’t his intention," said Perez.

Another fundraiser, on Facebook, brought in more than $10,000.

His message, via Facebook, goes on to say:

“I wish that I could leave to give you thanks. But there really isn’t a way to repay you for all that you have done. Honestly I am very appreciative.”

He plans to fight all charges tied to the deadly wreck, according to Aliet Diaz, a close friend who visited him in jail.

“He [said], ‘I’m innocent. I will be here and I will be fighting through everything… because I know I’m innocent,’” said Diaz.

Aguilera-Mederos is due back in court Friday.

Along with four counts of vehicular homicide, he’s also facing two additional counts of vehicular assault — but has not yet been formally charged.