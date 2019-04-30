Total Fitness Kickboxing

Kickboxing workouts are the hottest new trend in fitness for the year 2019, leaving spinning and boot camp classes in the dust. If you are thinking of kicking and punching your way to a better body check out Total Fitness Kickboxing. Watch the segment to see how they take the intimidation out of your first class and make their members feel at ease while using the correct form. For more information or to book a class go to TotalFitnessKickboxing.com and anyone who texts Fox31 to 720-513-1141 will receive a free week of kickboxing.

