Polis announces Colorado’s presidential primary will be on Super Tuesday

DENVER — Get ready, Colorado for visits from presidential candidates.

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday officially announced Colorado’s 2020 presidential primary will take place on Super Tuesday — which has been set for March 3.

Fox 31 Political Reporter Joe St. George first reported the decision last Friday by top Democrats.

Democratic Party in Colorado confirms Colorado will be a SUPER TUESDAY State in 2020 – expectation is that Gov Polis will sign an executive order soon to make it official. Because Colorado will be a primary and not a caucus this year expect high interest from field #copolitics — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 26, 2019

The decision will likely mean an increase in presidential candidate visits later this fall and in early 2020.

With more than 20 Democrats in the field, political experts have suggested the early states such as Iowa and New Hampshire will not play as significant of a role as before.

Super Tuesday will, however, be pivotal as it will show a candidate’s strength nationally. Colorado’s decision to hold a primary and not a caucus will also likely increase the number of presidential candidate visits.

2020 will mark the first year in decades Colorado will host a presidential primary and not a caucus. In 2016, voters in the state approved the change; allowing unaffiliated voters to participate as well.

The following states will also host a presidential primary on Super Tuesday:

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Democrats Abroad, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.