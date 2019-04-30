Organize with Closet Factory – Book by May 15th – Save up to $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need some guidance on how to make your life more organized and tidy, Closet Factory can help. Polly Lestikow, President of Closet Factory, has more than 27 years experience and she shares some great design ideas. Polly and her team at Closet Factory have helped more than 70,000 families get organized! Call 303-690-6901 and book by May 15th and save 10% up to $500.