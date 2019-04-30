× National Kidney Foundation Konica Minolta Golf Classic – 6/24

What: National Kidney Foundation Konica Minolta Golf Classic

When: Monday, June 24th -7:00 am Registration and Breakfast Burritos, 8:00 am Shotgun Start, 1pm Awards Reception, Auction, Lunch

Where: The Ridge at Castle Pines (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is thrilled to support this year’s National Kidney Foundation (NFK) Konica Minolta Golf Classic. Grab your golf buddies and be sure to register for a fun-filled day in support of the National Kidney Foundation’s (NFK) mission to prevent and fight kidney disease.

By participating in the NFK Konica Minolta Golf Classic you are not only supporting a charitable cause, but you will also have a chance to potentially showcase your golf game on the biggest stage. That’s because the road to Pebble Beach starts at The Ridge at Castle Pines! The NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic is the nation’s Premier Amateur Golf Event for Charity. Each year thousands of golfers from across the country participate in over 30 events across the U.S. for the exciting competition and the chance to earn an invitation to the National Finals at Pebble Beach—while raising over $3.5 million for the NKF.

