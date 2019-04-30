× MORE THAN PINK Walk – 9/29 (Early Bird Registration: Now – 6/15)

Who: Susan G. Komen Colorado

What: MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Sunday, September 29th – 6:30 a.m. event activities begin and registration opens

Where: Auraria Campus (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are honored to support the 2019 MORE THAN PINK Walk, formally known as the Race for the Cure, put on by our partners at Susan G. Komen Colorado. Join us for an inspiring morning to support the fight against breast cancer.

Join thousands as they descend upon the beautiful Auraria Campus to walk for the cause. This important annual event raises significant funds for the breast cancer movement, thanks to supporters and survivors like you. The MORE THAN PINK Walk promises to inspire all who participate and supports Susan G. Komen’s relentless fight to prevent and one-day cure breast cancer.

Early Bird Registration

Now through June 15, you can register for the MORE THAN PINK Walk™ for just $20! Take advantage of the early bird registration by clicking here.

Event Day Schedule:

6:30 a.m. Event Activities Begins and Registration Opens

8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

9:00 a.m. Walk Begins

11:00 a.m. Event Closes