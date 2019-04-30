More spring showers, below-average temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A few showers and even an isolated thundershower will be around through the Tuesday evening hours in the Denver metro area.

Skies will stay cloudy overnight as temperatures dip to the middle-30s.

Wednesday will start with patchy fog and include limited sunshine with additional scattered rain showers early and late. There could be a rumble of thunder too.

Temperatures will stay cool with readings in the low 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than average.

Things start to dry out on Thursday with only an isolated shower possible and highs warming into the 60s.

It will be dry, sunny and in the warmer 70s on Friday and Saturday. There could be an isolated shower returning Sunday, but most places will stay dry for the entire weekend.

The warm 70s stick around into early next week with some spotty rain showers each afternoon.

