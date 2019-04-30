Matt Calvert out of the lineup for Avalanche

Posted 2:47 pm, April 30, 2019, by

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 31: Dustin Brown #23 of the Los Angeles Kings tries to advance the puck past Matt Calvert #11 of the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at the Pepsi Center on December 31, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be without physical forward Matt Calvert for Game 3 against San Jose.

Calvert was banged up after taking a hit while delivering a pass to Nathan MacKinnon for an empty-net goal late in Game 2 at San Jose.

Sven Andrighetto will take Calvert’s place in the lineup Tuesday. The second-round series is tied at a game apiece.

Sharks captain Joe Pavelski and forward Joonas Donskoi didn’t travel with the team, coach Peter DeBoer said. Pavelski and Donskoi were both hurt during the Vegas series and have yet to play in this one.

DeBoer also said center Gustav Nyquist went home to be with his wife for the birth of their child. He’s expected back in time for the game.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.