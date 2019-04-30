Lingering rain/snow chances today and again Wednesday; drier weekend pattern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We'll see lingering rain/snow this morning then turning drier for lunch. But a chance of rain/thunderstorms moves in this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

The mountains can expect 1-4 inches of additional snow today/tonight and another 1-4 inches on Wednesday with storm #2. Highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

This colder storm cycle has delayed the spring melt by roughly a week.

Overnight low temps hover around freezing in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins for the next few nights.

A chance of rain continues on Wednesday especially in the afternoon for the Front Range. Highs in the 50s.

The entire storm cycle ends by Thursday morning then drier air moves into Colorado. 60s and 70s take over Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

I'm forecasting sunny to partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday.

